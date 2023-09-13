News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Grand welcome for Modi at BJP HQ for G20 Summit

Grand welcome for Modi at BJP HQ for G20 Summit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 13, 2023 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accorded a rousing welcome at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday evening when he arrives to attend its central election committee meeting, party leaders said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

This will be Modi's first visit to the party office after he chaired the G20 summit last weekend, which has been seen as a hugely successful event with his leadership drawing praise from world leaders.

The BJP has often highlighted the global recognition of his leadership and India's enhanced stature at the international level in its political discourse, an issue which is likely to rise in salience following the G20 meeting.

 

The central election will meet to deliberate on the party's candidates for the upcoming state polls.

Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party president J P Nadda besides other senior leaders are the members of the CEC.

They may decide the names of candidates for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The CEC had met last month and named candidates for 39 seats for the polls in Madhya Pradesh and 21 for Chhattisgarh. These were for the seats where the BJP does not have incumbent MLAs.

In a departure from its practice, the BJP has this time begun naming its assembly poll candidates long before the dates for the elections are to be announced.

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram in November-December, the last round of state elections before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
G20: World leaders hail Modi's 'decisive leadership'
G20: World leaders hail Modi's 'decisive leadership'
G20: Name card in front of PM reads Bharat, not India
G20: Name card in front of PM reads Bharat, not India
When Modi Met G20 Leaders...
When Modi Met G20 Leaders...
What Chandrayaan-3 Discovered
What Chandrayaan-3 Discovered
Indore teacher thrashed for obscene acts with student
Indore teacher thrashed for obscene acts with student
Gill, Rohit, Kohli in top 10 of ICC ODI rankings
Gill, Rohit, Kohli in top 10 of ICC ODI rankings
Ananya, Mouni, Tiger...STUNNING!
Ananya, Mouni, Tiger...STUNNING!
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'G20 a crowning moment for India; a loss for China'

'G20 a crowning moment for India; a loss for China'

World media calls G20 declaration a 'coup' for Modi

World media calls G20 declaration a 'coup' for Modi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances