HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Grammy for Dalai Lama makes China see red. Here's why

Grammy for Dalai Lama makes China see red. Here's why

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 02, 2026 15:01 IST

x

China reacts: 'He is a political exile committed to anti-Chinese separatist activity under the disguise of religion.'

China on Monday deplored the Grammy award given to the Dalai Lama, saying it "firmly opposes" the Tibetan spiritual leader using the recognition to carry out "anti-China activities".

IMAGE: The Dalai Lama is served food on his 90th birthday celebration at the Tsuglagkhang, also known as the Dalai Lama Temple complex, Dharamshala, July 6, 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • China has condemned the Grammy Award given to the Dalai Lama.
  • China claims the Dalai Lama is using the award to promote 'anti-China activities'.
  • China views the Dalai Lama as a political exile engaged in separatist activities under the guise of religion.
  • The Dalai Lama won a Grammy for his spoken-word album, 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama'.
  • The Dalai Lama stated he views the award as recognition of shared universal responsibility and an opportunity to spread messages of peace and compassion. 
 

Dalai Lama's Grammy win 

The Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, won his first Grammy on Sunday in the category of best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for his spoken-word album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. 

China's allegations 

Asked for his reaction to the Dalai Lama winning the award, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reiterated China's allegation that the 90-year-old octogenarian spiritual leader is carrying out separatist activity in the name of religion. 

The Dalai Lama is not purely a religious person, Lin told a media briefing in Beijing. 

"He is a political exile committed to anti-Chinese separatist activity under the disguise of religion," he said. 

Beijing firmly opposes relevant sides using the award as a tool to carry out anti-China activities, he said. 

Dalai Lama's history and recognition 

The Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in Dharamsala since he left Tibet in 1959, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 for his consistent, nonviolent struggle to liberate Tibet. 

At the Grammys, he edged out other nominees, including Kathy Garver for Elvis Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story, Trevor Noah for Into The Uncut Grass, Ketanji Brown Jackson for Lovely One: A Memoir and Fab Morvan for You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli

Dalai Lama's response 

Reacting to the prestigious international recognition, the Dalai Lama expressed gratitude and humility, saying he did not view the award as a personal achievement. 

"I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don't see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility," the Dalai Lama said. 

"I firmly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings. I am grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Grammys 2026: Dalai Lama, Lady Gaga Win
Grammys 2026: Dalai Lama, Lady Gaga Win
PLA Top Brass In Turmoil After Zhang Youxia's Dismissal
PLA Top Brass In Turmoil After Zhang Youxia's Dismissal
India and China good neighbours, friends and partners: Xi Jinping
India and China good neighbours, friends and partners: Xi Jinping
The Rediff Podcast: Will Siddhant Bhatia Win A Grammy?
The Rediff Podcast: Will Siddhant Bhatia Win A Grammy?
'Nothing Left For Arijit Singh To Achieve'
'Nothing Left For Arijit Singh To Achieve'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Wonderfully Tasty Makhana Recipes

webstory image 2

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

VIDEOS

Tejashwi Yadav Attends Bihar Assembly Budget Session on Wheelchair0:59

Tejashwi Yadav Attends Bihar Assembly Budget Session on...

Mrunal Thakur Shines Bright in Orange0:49

Mrunal Thakur Shines Bright in Orange

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna arrived in style stole the show at the event0:52

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna arrived in style stole...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO