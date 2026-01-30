The Rediff Podcast: Will Siddhant Bhatia Win A Grammy?

Watch Grammy nominee Siddhant Bhatia discuss his journey and perform from his Sounds Of Kumbha album.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

The Indian global album Sounds of Kumbha, composed by Siddhant Bhatia, has been shortlisted for the 68th Grammy Awards in the Best Global Music Album category.

In The Rediff Podcast, Siddhant Bhatia talks about his journey from an academically bright Delhi boy to being nominated for the Grammy -- how he convinced his strict and conservative parents to let him study music, and why he quit his IIT and study abroad dream to pursue art.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Produced in collaboration with Network18, HistoryTV18 and Universal Music India, the Sounds of Kumbha album features over 50 artists from across the world. It has 12 tracks and 12 music videos that beautifully capture the spiritual and cultural richness of the Mahakumbha.

The album features world renowned celebrities and artistes including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Grammy winner Jim 'Kimo' West, V Selvaganesh, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Raja Kumari, Charu Suri, Kala Ramnath, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Kanika Kapoor, Pravin Godkhindi, and many more.