HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » The Rediff Podcast: Will Siddhant Bhatia Win A Grammy?

The Rediff Podcast: Will Siddhant Bhatia Win A Grammy?

By DIVYA NAIR
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 30, 2026 10:30 IST

x

Watch Grammy nominee Siddhant Bhatia discuss his journey and perform from his Sounds Of Kumbha album.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff

The Indian global album Sounds of Kumbha, composed by Siddhant Bhatia, has been shortlisted for the 68th Grammy Awards in the Best Global Music Album category.

In The Rediff Podcast, Siddhant Bhatia talks about his journey from an academically bright Delhi boy to being nominated for the Grammy -- how he convinced his strict and conservative parents to let him study music, and why he quit his IIT and study abroad dream to pursue art.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Produced in collaboration with Network18, HistoryTV18 and Universal Music India, the Sounds of Kumbha album features over 50 artists from across the world. It has 12 tracks and 12 music videos that beautifully capture the spiritual and cultural richness of the Mahakumbha.

The album features world renowned celebrities and artistes including Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Grammy winner Jim 'Kimo' West, V Selvaganesh, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Raja Kumari, Charu Suri, Kala Ramnath, Bhanumathi Narasimhan, Kanika Kapoor, Pravin Godkhindi, and many more.

DIVYA NAIR / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Grammy's Coming Home This Year'
'Grammy's Coming Home This Year'
Will India Shine At The Grammys?
Will India Shine At The Grammys?
India's Winning Moments At The Grammys
India's Winning Moments At The Grammys
Must Watch! The Kritika Kamra Podcast
Must Watch! The Kritika Kamra Podcast
Why Homebound Will Always Be Special For Vishal Jethwa
Why Homebound Will Always Be Special For Vishal Jethwa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling New Look Breaks the Internet0:53

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling New Look Breaks the Internet

Ananya spotted with friends at a restaurant in Bandra1:01

Ananya spotted with friends at a restaurant in Bandra

Barkha Singh Turns Up the Heat in Her Latest Stunning Look1:09

Barkha Singh Turns Up the Heat in Her Latest Stunning Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO