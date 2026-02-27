HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Controversial Graffiti Appears on Delhi-Dehradun Highway

Controversial Graffiti Appears on Delhi-Dehradun Highway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 27, 2026 18:09 IST

An investigation is underway after anti-Muslim graffiti appeared on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, sparking outrage and prompting police to verify a video of the incident.

Key Points

  • Anti-Muslim graffiti reading 'This road is not for Muslims' was found on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway (NH-72A) in Saharanpur.
  • Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident, including verifying a video allegedly showing two women spray-painting the message.
  • The graffiti was written in both Hindi and English on the roadside and railing of an elevated bridge.
  • A complaint was filed by an employee of the National Highways Authority of India, leading to a case against unidentified workers of the Hindu Raksha Dal.
  • The case has been registered under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, related to promoting ill will between groups.

A graffiti reading "This road is not for Muslims" appeared on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway (NH-72A) here, prompting the police to register a case and launch a probe, officials said on Friday.

They are also verifying the authenticity of a video, purportedly showing two young women using spray paint to write on the railing along an elevated stretch of NH-72A.

 

Behatigarh Police, under whose jurisdiction the incident took place, said the words "Yeh sadak Musalmanon ke liye nahin hai" were written in Hindi on the roadside, while its English translation, "This road is not allowed for Muslims" was painted onto the railing of an elevated iron bridge on the same highway.

Police Investigation and Legal Action

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that an employee of the National Highways Authority of India filed a complaint, based on which a case has been registered against unidentified workers of the Hindu Raksha Dal under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Section 353(2) pertains to statements conducing to public mischief and promoting ill will between groups or communities.

Video Evidence and Verification

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media showing two young women allegedly writing on the railing of the elevated stretch of NH-72A using spray paint. A car with an Uttarakhand registration number plate is also visible in the video.

Police said the authenticity of the video is being verified.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

None

RELATED STORIES

Muslim man beaten for offering namaz near temple in U'khand
Muslim man beaten for offering namaz near temple in U'khand
'Is It True Our Daughters Are Being Forcefully Fed Beef?'
'Is It True Our Daughters Are Being Forcefully Fed Beef?'
Delhi woman arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE
Delhi woman arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE
'Sex worker, sell momos': NE women face racial abuse in Delhi
'Sex worker, sell momos': NE women face racial abuse in Delhi
Khair Smugglers Try to Crush Forest Team in Bilaspur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains0:38

Rinku Singh Carries Father's Mortal Remains

Kashi celebrates vibrant 'Masan' Holi at Harishchand Ghat0:42

Kashi celebrates vibrant 'Masan' Holi at Harishchand Ghat

VIDEO: Massive Earthquake Jolts Kolkata1:35

VIDEO: Massive Earthquake Jolts Kolkata

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO