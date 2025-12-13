HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Govt to rename MGNREGA to 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna'

Govt to rename MGNREGA to 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 13, 2025 09:23 IST

x

The Union cabinet on Friday approved a Bill to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and increase the number of work days, sources said.

IMAGE: Migrant's labours working under MGNREGA scheme in Gujrat's Navsari. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to the sources, the scheme will now be renamed as 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna', and the number of workdays under it would be increased from 100 days at present to 125 days.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, better known as MGNREGA or NREGA, is a flagship scheme of the government aimed at enhancing livelihood security of households in the rural areas by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

 

It was enacted in 2005.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Will Renaming India Change Our Lives?
Will Renaming India Change Our Lives?
Centre restarts MGNREGA in West Bengal, but conditions apply
Centre restarts MGNREGA in West Bengal, but conditions apply
MGNREGA participation dipped in first 6 months this FY
MGNREGA participation dipped in first 6 months this FY
Cabinet nod for first digital caste census in 2027
Cabinet nod for first digital caste census in 2027
Renaming in Modi's India: From cities to fruits
Renaming in Modi's India: From cities to fruits

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

'Cancelled Our Honeymoon': Fan Frenzy Peaks In Kolkata As Messi's Tour Starts0:56

'Cancelled Our Honeymoon': Fan Frenzy Peaks In Kolkata As...

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project Hits Major Milestones!1:29

India's Bullet Train Breakthrough: Mumbai-Ahmedabad...

Anna Hazare announces fast unto death for Lokayukta implementation4:14

Anna Hazare announces fast unto death for Lokayukta...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO