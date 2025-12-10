Centre restarts MGNREGA in West Bengal, but conditions apply

After a gap of more than three years, the central government has agreed to resume the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works in West Bengal with immediate effect, but subject to mandatory adherence to stringent conditions.

These include a prohibition on any work valued at more than ₹20 lakh, compulsory 100 per cent electronic know-your-customer (eKYC) verification of all workers, and mandatory pre-estimation field visits for all works before they are undertaken.

The order to resume MGNREGA work in the state was issued a few days ago.

“The Department of Rural Development hereby resumes the prospective implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA in the State of West Bengal with immediate effect.

"However, such resumption is subject to mandatory adherence to the special conditions and regulatory measures, as directed by the high court, to ensure transparency and integrity in implementation,” the order said.

For the current financial year (2025-26), the state government is required to submit the labour Budget proposal within 30 days of receiving the official order, it added.

Among other conditions mandatory for the resumption of MGNREGA works, the Centre said that job cards must be reviewed and updated within one month from the scheme’s resumption.

West Bengal will be allotted the labour Budget on a quarterly basis, based on performance and compliance with the special conditions imposed by the department.

All funds released under the wage component of MGNREGA will only be credited into the bank accounts of workers using the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS)-enabled direct benefit transfer protocol.

“The state has to ensure 100 per cent Aadhaar seeding and APBS enablement of all workers,” the order said.

The state government must also conduct a performance audit of material and administrative funds each year through the Principal Accountant General.

For all works undertaken, mandatory detailed project reports must be approved by the district magistrates, even for projects within the ₹20 lakh cap. No more than 10 ongoing works per gram panchayat shall be undertaken at any given time, with no exemptions allowed at the panchayat level.

All staff involved in pre-estimation of field works must be geotagged and time-stamped.

The circular also says that MGNREGA works will be automatically suspended if muster rolls are not filled within one month.

Such suspension can only be revoked by the district magistrate with proper justification.

“The district magistrate and the block development officers shall act as the district programme coordinator and programme officers, respectively, for all districts and blocks,” the order said.

It also directed the state government to ensure time-bound action against delinquent officials or other Mahatma Gandhi NREGS functionaries, including prompt investigations, financial recovery within 60 days of detection, filing of first information reports, and initiation of appropriate departmental disciplinary actions.

“The state shall ensure strict adherence to the advisories issued by this ministry from time to time and ensure regular conduct of social audits of all works and expenditures, as mandated under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGS, and upload all reports,” the order read.