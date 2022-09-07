News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt to issue guidelines for social media influencers over endorsements

Govt to issue guidelines for social media influencers over endorsements

Source: PTI
September 07, 2022 18:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government will soon come out with guidelines for social media influencers, making it mandatory for them to declare their association with the product they endorse, sources said.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

"The department of consumer affairs is coming out with guidelines on social media influencers. It is creating dos and don'ts for them," an official source said.

Sources said social media influencers, who have large followers on social media platforms like Instagram, are endorsing products after taking payments from the brands.

 

As per the proposed guidelines, if social media influencers endorse any brand after taking money, they will have to declare their association with that brand, sources said.

Social media influencers will need to put disclaimers in such endorsement posts, they added.

The guidelines might come within next 15 days.

Meanwhile, the department has completed the process of developing a framework to curb fake reviews posted on e-commerce websites. The same will be released shortly.

In May, the department along with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) held a virtual meeting with stakeholders, including e-commerce entities, to discuss the magnitude of fake reviews on their platforms.

Fake reviews mislead consumers into buying online products and services.

The department had then decided it would develop these frameworks after studying the present mechanism being followed by e-commerce entities in India and best practices available globally.

Since e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers heavily rely on reviews posted on platforms to see the opinion and experience of users who have already purchased the good or service.0

"Traceability by ensuring the authenticity of the reviewer and the associated liability of the platform are the two key issues here. Also e-commerce players must disclose as to how they choose the 'most relevant reviews' for display in a fair and transparent manner," Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Social media influencers to #metoo, 2018 was a 'brand' new year
Social media influencers to #metoo, 2018 was a 'brand' new year
Ad body gets strict with digital media influencers
Ad body gets strict with digital media influencers
Will content creators drive the next wave of e-com?
Will content creators drive the next wave of e-com?
India's Anupama Upadhyaya is Junior World No. 1!
India's Anupama Upadhyaya is Junior World No. 1!
What Is Nitish Kumar Up To?
What Is Nitish Kumar Up To?
2 IIT students die by suicide in Kanpur, Hyderabad
2 IIT students die by suicide in Kanpur, Hyderabad
'Cyrus was always looking at improving himself'
'Cyrus was always looking at improving himself'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

TDS imposed on gifts to social media influencers

TDS imposed on gifts to social media influencers

Influencing the influencer

Influencing the influencer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances