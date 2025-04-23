HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Govt to hold all-party meet on Pahalgam attack on April 24

April 23, 2025 23:34 IST

The government will be calling an all-party meeting on Thursday in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, official sources said.

IMAGE: Protestors burn Pakistan's national flag during a protest against the Pahalgam terror attack, in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to chair it, they said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Singh are speaking to leaders of various parties on the issue, the sources said.

 

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, had demanded that the government should convene a meeting of all parties over the issue.

Singh is expected to brief leaders of different parties on the brutal terror attack targeting tourists that left at least 26 persons dead.

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the biggest terror attack targeting civilians in a long spell of time.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
