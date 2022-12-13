News
Govt spent Rs 168.8 cr on advertisements so far this fiscal

Govt spent Rs 168.8 cr on advertisements so far this fiscal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 13, 2022 21:38 IST
The government has spent Rs 91.96 crore on advertisements in print media through the Central Bureau of Communication so far in this financial year, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Newly appointed recruits pose for a picture with the cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Rozgar Mela, at BSF camp Chhawla, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The government has also spent Rs 76.84 crore on advertisements in electronic media, Thakur said in a written response to a question by CPI-M leader M Selvaraj in Lok Sabha.

In 2014-15, the government had spent Rs 424.84 crore on advertisements in print media and Rs 473.67 crore on electronic media advertisements through the Central Bureau of Communication, the minister said.

 

The expenditure was Rs 508.22 crore (print) and Rs 531.60 crore (electronic) in 2015-16; Rs 468.53 crore (print) and Rs 609.15 crore (electronic) in 2016-17; and Rs 636.09 (print) and Rs 468.92 (electronic) in 2017-18.

The expenses stood at Rs 429.55 crore (print) and Rs 514.28 crore (electronic) in 2018-19; Rs 295.05 crore (print) and Rs 317.11 crore (electronic) in 2019-20; and Rs 179.04 crore (print) and Rs 101.24 crore (electronic) in 2020-21.

Thakur said no expenditure was incurred on advertisements in foreign media through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
'Modi govt spent Rs 1,000cr on anniversary ads'
Commuters Complain About BJP Ads On Mumbai Buses
'Govt is too worried about Brand Modi'
'Not 1962 anymore': Arunachal CM on India-China clash
It's friendship on the sidelines for Mbappe and Hakimi
Evidence 'planted' on Stan Swamy's computer: Report
Ranji: HP take big lead; Ton for Hyderabad's Agarwal
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

