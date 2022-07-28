News
Govt spent over Rs 3,339 cr on ads in 5 years: Thakur

Source: PTI
July 28, 2022 18:36 IST
The government spent Rs 3,339.49 crore on advertisements in the print and electronic media over a five-year period from 2017, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poster in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a written reply, Thakur said the government had spent Rs 1,756.48 crore on advertisements in the print media from 2017-18 till July 12 this year.

The expenditure on advertisements in the electronic media in the same period was Rs 1,583.01 crore.

 

The expenditure was incurred by the government through the Central Bureau of Communication, Thakur said.

The minister said there was no expenditure incurred by any ministry or department of the government on advertisements in foreign media through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

