HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Govt plans bills to remove PM, ministers held on serious charges

Govt plans bills to remove PM, ministers held on serious charges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 20, 2025 01:49 IST

x

The government is planning to introduce three bills in Parliament on Wednesday for the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges.

IMAGE: A view of Parliament building in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

These bills are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move a motion in the Lok Sabha to refer these three bills to a joint committee of Parliament.

 

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill 2025, there is no provision under the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963 (20 of 1963) for the removal of the chief minister or a minister arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

Hence, there is a need to amend section 45 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, to provide a legal framework for the removal of a chief minister or a minister in such cases. The Bill seeks to achieve the above objectives.

The objectives of the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, say there is no provision under the Constitution for the removal of a minister who is arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

Hence, there is a need to amend Articles 75, 164 and 239AA of the Constitution, for providing a legal framework for the removal of the prime minister or a minister in the Union Council of Ministers and the chief minister or a minister in the Council of Ministers of States and the National Capital Territory of Delhi in such cases. The Bill seeks to achieve the above objectives.

The objectives of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, say there is no provision under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) for the removal of the chief minister or a minister arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal charges.

Hence, there is a need to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in such cases. The Bill seeks to achieve the above objectives.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When will India become a rule of law nation?
When will India become a rule of law nation?
'Citizens Are Safe From Govt Only When...'
'Citizens Are Safe From Govt Only When...'
'Oppn powered by middlemen': PM Modi on agri reforms
'Oppn powered by middlemen': PM Modi on agri reforms
Modiji, Why Fix Laws That Ain't Broken?
Modiji, Why Fix Laws That Ain't Broken?
How New Law Bills Will Change Our Lives
How New Law Bills Will Change Our Lives

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Magical International Dark Sky Places

webstory image 2

Why You Need To Know What VO₂ Max Is: 10 Facts

webstory image 3

Majama! Gujarat On A Platter

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi's car hits cop during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar1:29

Rahul Gandhi's car hits cop during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'...

'Overloaded' Mumbai monorail stuck after power snag in rain3:05

'Overloaded' Mumbai monorail stuck after power snag in rain

Mumbai Rains: Nonstop showers leave city flooded1:58

Mumbai Rains: Nonstop showers leave city flooded

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV