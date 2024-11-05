News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Govt notice to Wikipedia over complaints of bias, inaccuracies

Govt notice to Wikipedia over complaints of bias, inaccuracies

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 05, 2024 12:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre has written to Wikipedia noting numerous complaints of bias and inaccuracies in information provided by it, and asked why it should not be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary, sources said on Tuesday.

The communication from the Information and Broadcasting ministry said there is a view that a small group exercises editorial control on its pages.

Wikipedia advertises itself as a free online encyclopedia where volunteers can create or edit pages on personalities, issues or various subjects.

 

The popular online source of information is embroiled in legal cases in India over alleged inaccurate and defamatory content provided by it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Related News: Wikipedia, India
 
Print this article
India Issues Notice to Wikipedia Over False Arshdeep Link
India Issues Notice to Wikipedia Over False Arshdeep Link
Govt warns social media platforms over deepfake issue
Govt warns social media platforms over deepfake issue
Interview with Jimmy Wales, Wikipedia founder
Festival demand boosts sales of 2-wheelers by 26%
Festival demand boosts sales of 2-wheelers by 26%
Birthday Girl Khushi Kapoor Has A Present For...
Birthday Girl Khushi Kapoor Has A Present For...
Puja, abishekam at Kamala's ancestral village in TN
Puja, abishekam at Kamala's ancestral village in TN
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
Relief for madrasas in UP as SC reverses HC verdict
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Probe initiated into editing of Nehru's profile on Wikipedia
Probe initiated into editing of Nehru's profile on Wikipedia
Explained: Why Wikipedia often appeals for funds
Explained: Why Wikipedia often appeals for funds

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances