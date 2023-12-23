News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt haven't lifted ban on hijab yet: Siddaramaiah

Govt haven't lifted ban on hijab yet: Siddaramaiah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 23, 2023 15:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday clarified that the administration was only contemplating lifting the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state and a decision will be taken after holding discussions at the government level.

IMAGE: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah addresses the media during a press conference. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing reporters in Mysuru, he said, "We haven't done it (revoking Hijab ban) yet. Someone asked me a question (on lifting Hijab ban). I replied that the government is considering revoking it."

Asked whether it will be done in this academic year, the CM said it will be done after discussing at the government level.

 

The clarification comes a day after he said that there was no restriction on wearing the religious head scarf in educational institutions and observed that choice of dress and food is personal.

The Congress government has come under sharp criticism from the opposition BJP over the announcement on hijab.

The saffron party stated that the government's move raised concerns about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, BJP Karnataka chief B Y Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of 'vitiating' the academic atmosphere.

Charging the Congress with indulging in 'appeasement politics' ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Vijayendra claimed, 'even after so many years of independence, the literacy and employment rate among minorities is still 50 per cent. Congress never tried to elevate the condition of minorities'.

"Congress believes in the divide and rule policy which the British rulers had adopted. It amounts to carrying forward the British legacy," he said.

Earlier, in a post on 'X', Vijayendra said the state government 'divided' young minds along religious lines.

"CM Siddaramaiah's decision to withdraw the Hijab ban in educational institutions raises concerns about the secular nature of our educational spaces," the Shikaripura MLA said.

"By allowing religious attire in educational institutions Siddaramaiah government is dividing young minds along religious lines, potentially hindering the inclusive learning environment."

The BJP state chief stressed that it was crucial to prioritise education over divisive practices and foster an environment where students can focus on academics without the influence of religious practices.

In 2022, the previous BJP government banned wearing of hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Muslim Women And The Hijab Debate
Muslim Women And The Hijab Debate
No right to wear hijab to secular school: SC judge
No right to wear hijab to secular school: SC judge
Hijab row: 'Don't become pawns of politicians'
Hijab row: 'Don't become pawns of politicians'
Thakur refuses to get drawn into Punia controversy
Thakur refuses to get drawn into Punia controversy
Income-Tax forms 1, 4 for FY2023-24 issued
Income-Tax forms 1, 4 for FY2023-24 issued
Is Alex Carey choosing T20, ODI format over Tests?
Is Alex Carey choosing T20, ODI format over Tests?
Centurion Test: Rahul may play as keeper
Centurion Test: Rahul may play as keeper
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Row in MP over school uniform containing 'hijab'

Row in MP over school uniform containing 'hijab'

Twists and turns in the Karnataka hijab ban case

Twists and turns in the Karnataka hijab ban case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances