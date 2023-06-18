News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt fund shouldn't be used to build statues: Gadkari

Govt fund shouldn't be used to build statues: Gadkari

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 18, 2023 21:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he was against erecting any statue using government funds.

IMAGE: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also said people do not value things which are given for free.

Gadkari was speaking in Nagpur at the ground-breaking ceremony for the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU).

 

"I welcome the move of the committee which is constructing the statue from the contribution given by the people. I feel that government funds should not be used for erecting the statue. People do not value things which are given for free," the Bharatiya Janata Party MP said.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak Samiti was formed in Nagpur in 2015 and the work, including obtaining necessary clearances and permissions, has been going on since then.

Gadkari also announced to donate Rs 5 lakh to the works undertaken by this committee.

"Even if someone donates Rs 11 or Rs 51 for this work, it should be seen as the person's attachment to the work and teachings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"There is no need to seek financial support from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, the Nagpur Improvement Trust, the Maharashtra government or the RTMNU," he added.

Gadkari said people should bear some cost of the work so that they will realise the importance of the work or service.

"It is good that lakhs of people have come forward and contributed to the committee," he added.

Gadkari said Shivaji Maharaj's thoughts and teachings should be spread from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PHOTOS: The Statue of Unity towers over all
PHOTOS: The Statue of Unity towers over all
The Tallest Shiva Statue In The World
The Tallest Shiva Statue In The World
Statue to be unveiled: 'Life's come full circle'
Statue to be unveiled: 'Life's come full circle'
Chhetri guides India to Intercontinental Cup title
Chhetri guides India to Intercontinental Cup title
54 dead, 400 admitted to UP hospital amid intense heat
54 dead, 400 admitted to UP hospital amid intense heat
Kedarnath priest alleges scam in gold plating of walls
Kedarnath priest alleges scam in gold plating of walls
In Pakistan, blasphemy is now terrorism
In Pakistan, blasphemy is now terrorism
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What you need to know about the Statue of Unity

What you need to know about the Statue of Unity

Meet the creator of the world's tallest statue

Meet the creator of the world's tallest statue

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances