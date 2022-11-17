News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt files review plea against release of six convicts in Rajiv Gandhi murder case

Govt files review plea against release of six convicts in Rajiv Gandhi murder case

Source: PTI
November 17, 2022 21:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Facing criticism from the Congress, the government on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for premature release of six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

IMAGE: Nalini talks to the media soon after her release, November 12, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Centre said the order granting remission to the convicts, who had been found guilty of conspiracy in the killing of the former prime minister, was passed without affording it adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.

 

The government highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in its non-participation in the case.

On November 11, the top court had ordered the premature release of six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan, who had hosted the assassin, noting the Tamil Nadu government had recommended remission of their sentence.

Besides Nalini, R P Ravichandran, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar walked out of the jail following the Supreme Court order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why wasn't Sivarasan caught alive?
Why wasn't Sivarasan caught alive?
'Chandrashekhar blamed press for Rajiv Gandhi's death'
'Chandrashekhar blamed press for Rajiv Gandhi's death'
Akalis demand freeing of Sikh prisoners
Akalis demand freeing of Sikh prisoners
C V Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal governor
C V Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal governor
ISRO to launch India's first private rocket on Friday
ISRO to launch India's first private rocket on Friday
No threats held out in Xi-Trudeau conversation: China
No threats held out in Xi-Trudeau conversation: China
FIFA WC: France's Mbappe has unfinished business
FIFA WC: France's Mbappe has unfinished business
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

After 30 Years, Nalini Is Finally Free

After 30 Years, Nalini Is Finally Free

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: SC Releases 6 Convicts

Rajiv Gandhi Assassination: SC Releases 6 Convicts

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances