5 Rajiv Gandhi killers freed by SC

Nalini Sriharan and four more convicts serving a life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case should be freed, the Supreme Court ordered on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier recommended their release to the Governor, the Supreme Court noted while ordering their release.

In May, another convict, Perarivalan, had been freed by the top court.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna said the judgement of the top court in the case of A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is applicable in their matter.

Invoking its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the top court had on May 18 ordered the release of Perarivalan, who had served over 30 years in jail.

Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, at a poll rally.