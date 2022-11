Nalini Sriharan, who was sentenced to death for her role in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination conspiracy and later pardoned, walked out of prison for the last time on Saturday, November 12 evening, after about three decades of incarceration.

Glimpses of Nalini after her release:

IMAGE: Nalini addresses a press conference, November 13, 2022. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nalini talks to the media soon after her release, November 12, 2022.

IMAGE: Nalini is released from Vellore jail.

