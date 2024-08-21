News
Govt asks social media firms to remove Kolkata victim's details

Govt asks social media firms to remove Kolkata victim's details

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 21, 2024 20:28 IST
The IT ministry on Wednesday asked social media platforms to immediately comply with the Supreme Court order on the removal of the name, photos and videos of the trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

IMAGE: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and party leaders take part in a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital, in Kolkata, August 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Seeking prompt removal of identifiable references of the deceased from all social media platforms, the IT ministry warned that failure to comply with the apex court's order may result in legal consequences and further regulatory action.

 

Social media platforms have been asked to inform the IT ministry about actions taken by them in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

"The ministry of electronics and Information Technology has asked the social media platforms operating in India to comply with a recent Supreme Court order dated August 20, 2024, in the matter titled Kinnori Ghosh @ Anr. versus Union of India & Ors- Re: Circulation of name and photographs of deceased in RG Kar Medical college incident," an official release said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the removal of the name, photos and videos of the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, from all social media platforms.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said disclosure of the identity of a victim of sexual assault is a violation of its order passed in the Nipun Saxena case.

The IT ministry release said: "The Supreme Court of India vide an injunctive order has directed that all references to the name of the deceased, along with any photographs and video clips depicting the deceased, be promptly removed from all social media platforms and electronic media. This directive follows concerns regarding the dissemination of sensitive material related to the incident in question".

The IT ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to the apex court's order to safeguard the privacy and dignity of individuals involved, and accordingly, asked social media platforms "to take immediate action to ensure compliance with this order".

"The ministry of electronics and IT urges all social media companies to ensure that such sensitive information is not further disseminated. Failure to comply with the Supreme Court's order may result in legal consequences and further regulatory action," it said.

All social media platforms have been asked to inform the ministry of electronics and Information Technology about the action taken in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9.

A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police the following day for his alleged involvement in the rape-murder incident.

