Rediff.com  » News » Kolkata police suspends 3 officers over vandalism at RG Kar College

Kolkata police suspends 3 officers over vandalism at RG Kar College

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 21, 2024 12:25 IST
The Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata last week, officials said.

IMAGE: A room at RG Kar Hospital is seen ransacked after a mob vandalised portions of the hospital during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners, they said.

A group of people had entered the medical facility and vandalised its emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store in the early hours of August 15.

 

The violence at the state-run hospital took place amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the health facility.

"Three officers have been suspended... Two are assistant police commissioners and one is an inspector," an official said.

Further investigation is underway.

The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's chest department on August 9.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
