News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Good ties to continue with Gulf nations, says Goyal amid Prophet remark row

Good ties to continue with Gulf nations, says Goyal amid Prophet remark row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 07, 2022 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by ousted Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, has not made any impact on the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre as she was not a government functionary and asserted that good relations will continue with the Gulf countries that have reacted sharply to the issue.

IMAGE: Union Minister Piyush Goyal during a cleanup drive in Kochi, June 7, 2022. Photograph: Courtesy Piyush Goyal/Twitter

He said necessary action has been taken against Sharma, referring to her suspension.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

 

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP had issued a statement asserting it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

"I don't think that this statement was made by any government functionary and therefore it has no impact on the government and necessary action has been taken by the party," Goyal, minister for commerce and industry told reporters in Kochi when asked about the controversy.

He said the foreign ministry has clarified on the issue.

"The foreign office has come out with a clear clarification on that remark and the BJP has taken the necessary action in this regard. With all these countries, we have a very good relationship and our relations will continue to be very good," he said.

When asked about a social media campaign to boycott Indian products in the wake of the row, the minister said he has not heard of any such thing.

"They (Gulf countries) have only mentioned that such a statement should not be made and accordingly, action has been taken against the person who made the comments. All the Indians living in Gulf countries are safe and do not have to worry," the Union minister said.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

After the action, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement and claimed her comments were a reaction to the "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, axes Naveen Jindal
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, axes Naveen Jindal
FIR over threats to Nupur Sharma for prophet remarks
FIR over threats to Nupur Sharma for prophet remarks
Tolerance for all: UN on BJP leaders' Prophet remarks
Tolerance for all: UN on BJP leaders' Prophet remarks
WATCH: How KK's Yaaron Dosti Was Made
WATCH: How KK's Yaaron Dosti Was Made
Ancient Caves In The Heart Of Mumbai
Ancient Caves In The Heart Of Mumbai
Helmet must for pillion riders in Mumbai from Thursday
Helmet must for pillion riders in Mumbai from Thursday
Your summer pix: Time For Ice Cream!
Your summer pix: Time For Ice Cream!
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Delhi police provides security cover for Nupur Sharma

Delhi police provides security cover for Nupur Sharma

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances