Gone completely off the rails: Trump blasts Elon Musk

United States President Donald Trump slammed Elon Musk after he formed a new political party, terming the move as 'ridiculous' and saying the tech billionaire has gone 'completely off the rails'.

IMAGE: A newspaper front page featuring US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk is displayed at a shop at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on June 6, 2025. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Musk, Trump's one-time ally, said in a post on X Saturday that he had set up the 'American Party' to compete against the Republican and Democratic parties.

"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party," said Trump, speaking to reporters on Sunday before boarding Air Force One.

"It's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to the confusion."

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."

Musk even wants to start a third political party despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States, the US President said.

'The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS,' Trump added.

He claimed that the Tesla CEO was motivated by discontent over his plan to end subsidies to promote the purchase of electric vehicles.

Trump also accused Musk of seeking improper influence by asking him to nominate his friend, Jared Isaacman, to be NASA administrator.

After Musk left his role as a special government employee in the Trump administration, Isaacman's nomination was also withdrawn.

'I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon's corporate life,' Trump wrote.

Musk, the largest individual donor to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, was a close adviser to Trump until recently.

Musk, who spearheaded the Trump administration's push to cut government waste, had criticised Trump's 'big beautiful' tax and spending bill because of estimates that it would add trillions of dollars to the federal deficit.

The legislation was narrowly passed by Congress and signed into law by the president this week.

Musk's criticism of the bill was the catalyst for a major falling out between the two men last month.

The world's richest man has indicated he wants a party that is fiscally conservative and reins in spending, but has offered few other details about what the party's platform would be.

The two-party system in the United States has long been criticised by both registered Democrats and registered Republicans, but efforts in the last century to form a third party have shown little success.