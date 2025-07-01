HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Close up shop and head back home': Trump's warning to Musk

'Close up shop and head back home': Trump's warning to Musk

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 01, 2025 13:02 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's business would not survive without government subsidies, suggesting that Musk would "probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa" if subsidies are not given to him.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump stated that Musk was aware of his view against the electric vehicle mandate long before he endorsed him for US President.

He stated that electric vehicles are fine; however, everyone should not be forced to purchase one. He asked the Department of Government Efficiency to have a "good look" at the subsidies given to Musk.

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one," Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Elon may get more subsidies than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!," he added.

 

Trump's latest statement comes after Elon Musk strongly criticised the US President's "big, beautiful bill" and stressed that it is time for a new political party that cares about the people.

In a post on X, Musk stated, "It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country - the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people."

He further asked, "How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?"

"Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party," Musk said in a post on X on Saturday.

Musk engaged in a public feud with Trump following his departure from the Trump administration, during which he called for US President's impeachment and accused him of being linked to the files of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Epstein files, Impeachment: Trump-Musk feud gets nastier
Epstein files, Impeachment: Trump-Musk feud gets nastier
Before Trump And Musk Fell Out...
Before Trump And Musk Fell Out...
No hard feelings: Trump accepts Elon Musk's apology
No hard feelings: Trump accepts Elon Musk's apology
Went too far: Musk says he 'regrets' his posts about Trump
Went too far: Musk says he 'regrets' his posts about Trump
Elon Musk exits Trump administration after criticising Prez
Elon Musk exits Trump administration after criticising Prez

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Anthologies On OTT

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

VIDEOS

Jaishankar arrives in Washington, DC, to participate in QUAD Foreign Ministers Meeting3:25

Jaishankar arrives in Washington, DC, to participate in...

Beas river in spate amid continuous rainfall in Himachal2:53

Beas river in spate amid continuous rainfall in Himachal

Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Patna0:53

Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in Patna

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD