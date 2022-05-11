Golden chariot floats ashore in Andhra, leaves locals in awe

A strange-looking gold-colour chariot came afloat in the Bay of Bengal coast near Santabommali in the north coastal Andhra district of Srikakulam on Wednesday morning, leaving the locals awe-struck.

Going by the lettering on the chariot, it looked more like a floating puja mandir, and the police suspect it could be of Myanmar origin.

A date, 16-01-2022, was found inscribed on the chariot.

The locals pulled it ashore after which the police took control of it, but everyone was clueless as to how it drifted this far.

The sea is currently rough because of the cyclonic storm Asani and this possibly caused the chariot to float adrift.

The Naupada sub-inspector of police said the lettering on the chariot and its structure suggested it could be of Myanmarese origin.

”It is made of tin sheet and given a gold coloured coating. It looked like a puja mandir on wheels,” the SI said.

There was no one onboard the chariot, he added.