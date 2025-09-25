HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » 'Gol topis didn't vote for us': Maha minister sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 25, 2025 16:00 IST

Stoking another controversy, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti government in the state is a "Hindutvawadi” regime, elected with the support of Hindu votes, and people who wear "gol topi" (Muslims) did not vote for it.

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane. Photograph: @NiteshNRane/X

During a visit to a Durga pandal of Sakal Hindu Samaj in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Wednesday, Rane also said no one will be allowed to disrespect Hindu gods and goddesses during the festival.

“This government has been elected with the support of Hindu votes…Those who wear ‘gol topi' (round/skull cap) did not vote for it,” Rane said, in an apparent reference to Muslims.

Tensions flared after an idol of Goddess Durga was allegedly desecrated in Mankhurd on Sunday night, leading to a clash between two groups.

 

The BJP leader, who participated in a 'maha aarti' during the event, warned against spoiling the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

"Celebrate your festivals peacefully, and we will celebrate ours. Don't look at us sideways," he said.

"We will not tolerate anyone trying to disturb Mumbai's atmosphere," the minister said.

If anyone needs permission to celebrate festivals, they should just call the government, and permissions will be granted quickly, he said.

The minister on Monday claimed garba events during Navratri are becoming "epicentres" of "love jihad" and backed the VHP's advisory asking organisers of such programmes to thoroughly check identity documents of participants.

In July, Rane sparked controversy with remarks on voting patterns, referring to Muslims as “green snakes". He said that he became an MLA with the support of Hindu voters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
