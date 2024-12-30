HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rahul, Priyanka win from Kerala as it is 'mini-Pakistan': Maha min

Rahul, Priyanka win from Kerala as it is 'mini-Pakistan': Maha min

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 30, 2024 13:03 IST

x

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has stoked a controversy calling the state of Kerala as "mini-Pakistan."

IMAGE: BJP leader Nitesh Rane. Photograph: @NiteshNRane/X

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi were elected as members of Parliament for precisely this reason.

"Kerala is mini Pakistan that is why Rahul Gandhi and his sister are elected from there. All terrorists vote for them. This is the truth, you can ask. They have become MPs after taking terrorists with them," Rane said while addressing a rally in Purandar Taluka of Pune district.

 

Rane, son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane, was speaking at a function on the occasion of Shiv Pratap Din, the anniversary of a historic incident when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had killed Afzal Khan when he made these remarks.

Rane won the recently concluded 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections from the Kankavli seat. In the new cabinet, Rane has been given the portfolio of fisheries and ports.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and questioned the need for Rane to remain part of the cabinet.

"What else can one expect from Nitesh Rane? He has been elected to do this only. However, I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis. The person (Rane), who is a minister, has taken an oath of the Constitution to (maintain) the sovereignty and unity of India. Now, he is labelling one of the country's states as Pakistan. He is calling the voters there as 'terrorists.' Should he have the right to remain in the ministerial position?," Patil asked.

"From morning to evening, Nitesh Rane only spreads Dharmandata (communalism). If you (Modi and Fadnavis) call yourself deshbhakt (nationalist), how is such a person still in the cabinet?," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Will attack you inside mosques: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane
Will attack you inside mosques: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane
Nitesh Rane sent to police custody till July 9
Nitesh Rane sent to police custody till July 9
Dynasts continue to dominate Maharashtra polity
Dynasts continue to dominate Maharashtra polity
Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, brother booked
Maha BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, brother booked
Why Rane's slap remark will help Sena more than BJP
Why Rane's slap remark will help Sena more than BJP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Songs For Your New Year's Party Playlist

webstory image 2

Ramana Maharshi: 5 Teachings

webstory image 3

Where Are The Vegetarians?

VIDEOS

Kashmir turns into winter paradise after fresh snowfall1:01

Kashmir turns into winter paradise after fresh snowfall

PM praises farmers of Kalahandi for 'vegetable revolution'4:52

PM praises farmers of Kalahandi for 'vegetable revolution'

Arjun Kapoor goes out alone to celebrate New Year0:26

Arjun Kapoor goes out alone to celebrate New Year

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD