Godrej Now Makes Stuff For Space!

Godrej Aerospace is a tier-1 manufacturer of precision and hi-tech aerospace components, assemblies, and systems, executing global projects that serve the defence, space, and aviation sectors.
It is in talks to build aircraft parts for suppliers to Airbus and Boeing.
It will also pitch to manufacture modules of GE 414 engines that will power the next generation of Indian fighter jets.
Under a deal announced during Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's State visit to the US last month, the engines will be made jointly by GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
It is also planning to invest Rs 250 crore/Rs 2.5 billion ($30 million) to build a new facility in Khalapur near Mumbai for manufacturing, assembling integration facilities.
