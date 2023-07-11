Godrej Now Makes Stuff For Space!

Godrej Aerospace is a tier-1 manufacturer of precision and hi-tech aerospace components, assemblies, and systems, executing global projects that serve the defence, space, and aviation sectors.

It is in talks to build aircraft parts for suppliers to Airbus and Boeing.

It will also pitch to manufacture modules of GE 414 engines that will power the next generation of Indian fighter jets.

Under a deal announced during Prime Minister Narendra D Modi's State visit to the US last month, the engines will be made jointly by GE and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

It is also planning to invest Rs 250 crore/Rs 2.5 billion ($30 million) to build a new facility in Khalapur near Mumbai for manufacturing, assembling integration facilities.

IMAGE: Godrej & Boyce employees work on components for ISRO to support India's space exploration programmes, here and below. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: A Godrej & Boyce employee operates a robotic arm as he works on a gas generator assembly.

IMAGE: Privately held Godrej, which began as a manufacturer of locks and safes in the early 20th century, has diversified into many areas of corporate endeavour, with Godrej Aerospace being among the latest.

