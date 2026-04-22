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Pune Godman Accused Of Abetting Student's Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 22, 2026 22:16 IST

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A Pune godman is under investigation for allegedly abetting the suicide of a music student who transferred money for occult rituals after facing threats.

Key Points

  • Pune Police investigate a godman for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 25-year-old music student.
  • The student transferred over Rs 74,000 to the godman for occult rituals promising wish fulfilment.
  • The godman allegedly threatened the student and her mother when she couldn't pay more money.
  • The student was found dead in her hostel room in Pune district.

Pune Police have registered an offence of abetment against an unidentified godman in connection with the alleged suicide of a 25-year-old flautist and music student.

Indore resident Renuka Harshvardhan Likhite, who was pursuing a post-graduation course in music at a spiritual institute in Mulshi in Pune district, was found hanging from a window in her hostel on April 6. No suicide note was found.

 

Godman's Promises And Demands

Probe revealed that between April 4 and 6, she had transferred over Rs 74,000 to the account of some unknown self-proclaimed godman in Rajasthan who had promised to perform occult rituals for her to ensure that her wishes were fulfilled.

"The woman was seeking a solution to her personal problems, and came in contact with this so-called godman who promised that he would perform some rituals for her at a crematorium," said an official of Paud police station.

Threats And Further Investigation

Likhite transferred all the money she had, but this person kept on seeking more money and threatened that if she did not pay, something bad would happen to her and her mother, the official said.

Further investigation was on, he said.

Abetment to suicide is a criminal offence under Indian law. Police investigations will likely focus on establishing a direct link between the godman's actions and the student's decision to end her life. Such cases often involve examining financial transactions, communications, and witness testimonies to determine the extent of the accused's influence.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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