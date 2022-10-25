News
K'taka seer found hanging inside puja house, death note alleges blackmail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 25, 2022 13:37 IST
The seer of Kunchagal Bande Math in Karnataka's Ramanagara, who was found hanging on Monday morning, allegedly killed himself over "blackmail", the police said.

The police found a couple of pages of a purported death note by the seer in which he is said to have blamed some people of "harassing and blackmailing" him.

 

Sri Basavalingeshwara Swami, the head of the mutt in Kempupura of Magadi taluk in Ramanagara, which has a history of more than 400 years, was found hanging from a window grill of the puja house at the math's premises.

The seer, who had taken over the reins of the math in 1997, had celebrated the silver jubilee as the chief priest, a few months ago.

According to sources, alarmed at the puja house door remaining shut till six in the morning, which was unusual as the seer used to be awake by 4 am for puja and kept the doors open, and him not responding to knocks or phone calls, math's staff checked from the rear and found him hanging. They subsequently informed the police.

The police registered a case of abetment to suicide and investigation is on.

According to the police sources, a couple of pages of death note was found in which he has accused some people of harassing and blackmailing him by assassinating his character and has even named them.

The police, however, refused to divulge details and names citing that the investigations are on.

Officials said they will be questioning those named and those who were in close contact with the seer at the math and over phone.

The seer's last rites were performed on Monday evening, after completing due procedures and post-mortem.

In December last year, the head of Chilume Math, Basavalinga Swamy, was also found hanging in a similar fashion. He reportedly had died upset over his deteriorating health, and was said to be depressed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Shiroor mutt seer passes away, poisoning suspected
Mutts have to pay 30% commission, says Lingayat seer
Karnataka seer booked in sexual abuse case arrested
'It's like asking Harsha Bhogle to bat'
Gorgeous Janhvi Celebrates With Sonam
Five arrested in connection with car blast in TN
Hardik on 'Mankading': To hell with spirit of game!
The War Against Coronavirus

