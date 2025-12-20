HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Goa nightclub fire: Police seek blue corner notice against UK national

Goa nightclub fire: Police seek blue corner notice against UK national

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 20, 2025 13:56 IST

x

The Goa police have started the process to secure a Blue Corner Notice against British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, an accused in the December 6 nightclub fire that killed 25 people, through Central agencies, a senior officer said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Charred remains of the Birch by Romeo Lane restaurant, in Arpora, Goa, December 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said Khosla was in Goa when the incident occurred and fled to the UK, probably the next day.

"We have started the process to issue him a blue corner notice to bring him from the UK. Formalities required to be completed with Central agencies are being initiated, the officer added.

 

Khosla is believed to be one of the owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Arpora where a massive fire broke out on the night of December 6.

The land, where the nightclub was built, had been leased to Khosla, who is locked in a protracted legal battle with the original landowner, Pradeep Ghadi Amonkar.

"Khosla was in Goa when the fire occurred. However, he later fled to the UK, probably on the next day (December 7)," the police officer said.

The police have so far arrested eight people, including the nightclub owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra, and Ajay Gupta, and five others.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Luthra brothers, owners of Goa club where fire killed 25, deported to India
Luthra brothers, owners of Goa club where fire killed 25, deported to India
After deadly fire, Goa nightclubs face crackdown ahead of Xmas, New Year
After deadly fire, Goa nightclubs face crackdown ahead of Xmas, New Year
Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa from Delhi
Nightclub fire: Luthra brothers brought to Goa from Delhi
Goa fire: HC converts civil suit against nightclub into PIL, says ....
Goa fire: HC converts civil suit against nightclub into PIL, says ....
Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports
Bondi Beach Killers Travelled On Indian Passports

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

webstory image 2

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 3

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

VIDEOS

Neeta Ambani Stuns Like a Queen in a Graceful Silk Saree0:59

Neeta Ambani Stuns Like a Queen in a Graceful Silk Saree

Sara Ali Khan Slays Airport Style in Yellow1:00

Sara Ali Khan Slays Airport Style in Yellow

Grand Vaikunta Ekadasi festival begins at historic Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam2:20

Grand Vaikunta Ekadasi festival begins at historic Sri...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO