Four killed, 10 hurt in Navi Mumbai apartment fire

Four killed, 10 hurt in Navi Mumbai apartment fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 21, 2025 16:04 IST

Four persons were killed and 10 others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the police said.

IMAGE: The residential building where fire broke out killing 4 persons in Navi Mumbai, October 21, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prima facie, the blaze started at around 12.30 am in a flat on the 10th floor of the Raheja Residency, MGM Complex, at Sector 14 in Vashi area, and spread to the 11th and 12th floors, an official said.

 

Two women, a man and a 6-year-old girl were killed, while 10 others were injured, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to two hospitals in Vashi.

After being alerted, 40 fire brigade personnel along with 8 fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out by 4 am, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
