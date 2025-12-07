HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Goa nightclub fire: 3 cooks from Jharkhand among dead

Goa nightclub fire: 3 cooks from Jharkhand among dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 21:47 IST

x

Three young men from Jharkhand had migrated to Goa a year ago to earn a better living for their families back home and started working as cooks in 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in north Goa.

IMAGE: A view of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub's kitchen after a fire broke out, in Arpora on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

In the early hours of Sunday, that dream ended in a horrific tragedy when a devastating inferno raged through the popular facility, leaving Vinod Mahato (19), Pradeep Mahato (24), and Mohit (24) dead along with 22 other persons, most of them staff members.

Distraught Rajiv Sahu, a cousin of Vinod Mahato, is now preparing to make arrangements to transport the mortal remains of the trio back to Jharkhand.

 

Relatives and friends of the victims, some from Assam, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, gathered outside the morgue of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, anxiously awaiting information about their loved ones.

Sahu, who works in Ponda town in the coastal state, told reporters that Vinod, Paradeep, and Mohit came to Goa a year ago to work as cooks in the nightclub.

"They have families back home in Ranchi. They come from agricultural backgrounds. They came to Goa to earn a better living a year ago," he told reporters, adding that he would transport the three bodies in a flight to Ranchi.

Relatives of the deceased have started making arrangements for carrying the mortal remains back to their native places in Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

They are probably not aware of the announcement made by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that the state government will make arrangements for transporting the bodies.

Another victim, Satish Rana (27), originally from Uttarakhand, was working as a chef in the watering hole. His relatives rushed to Goa after learning about the tragedy.

One of the relatives said he has identified the bodies of Rana and three others who hailed from Uttarakhand.

"When I came to know about the incident, I rushed here to identify Rana's body and take it back home for rituals," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Goa fire: Victims' kin want nightclub owner to transport bodies
Goa fire: Victims' kin want nightclub owner to transport bodies
Deadly nightclub fires: When revelry turned into disaster
Deadly nightclub fires: When revelry turned into disaster
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
Goa fire: Nightclub jam-packed; victims trapped in kitchen
25 die as Goa club blaze turns weekend bash into horror
25 die as Goa club blaze turns weekend bash into horror
Survivor says fireworks inside Goa nightclub caused fire
Survivor says fireworks inside Goa nightclub caused fire

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Hegseth's Explosive Warning: 'No More Nuclear Blackmail'2:01

Hegseth's Explosive Warning: 'No More Nuclear Blackmail'

Cong MP Blames Pyro Gun for Deadly Goa Fire, Questions Govt Inaction2:10

Cong MP Blames Pyro Gun for Deadly Goa Fire, Questions...

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree0:38

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO