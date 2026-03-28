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Home  » News » Goa BJP Leader Clarifies Party's Stance on Sex Scandal Accused

Goa BJP Leader Clarifies Party's Stance on Sex Scandal Accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 21:26 IST

A Goa BJP leader is publicly distancing the party from a recent sex scandal, asserting that neither the accused nor his politician father have any affiliation with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, North Stand Gang - Wankhede/Twitter

Photograph: Kind courtesy, North Stand Gang - Wankhede/Twitter

Key Points

  • Goa BJP leader Siddharth Gauns Desai denies any connection between the party and Soham Naik, arrested in a sex scandal.
  • Desai clarifies that Soham Naik's father, Sushant Naik, a municipal councilor, is not a member of the BJP.
  • Desai states that municipal council elections are not fought on party symbols, further distancing the BJP from the accused's family.
  • The BJP leader claims he led protests demanding the arrest of Soham Naik after allegations of minors being victims surfaced.

A Goa BJP leader on Saturday said that a 20-year-old man recently arrested in the state in an alleged sex scandal and his politician father had no connection with the saffron party.

Senior leader Siddharth Gauns Desai said that he himself had demanded the accused's arrest.

 

Soham Naik, son of Curchorem municipal councilor Sushant Naik, was arrested on March 22 for allegedly raping several girls and circulating their obscene videos.

Desai said that neither Sushant Naik nor Soham was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party as reported by a section of the media.

"Municipal council elections are not fought on party symbols," he said, adding that Sushant Naik was not even a primary member of the BJP.

When the news about minors being victims in the case came out, he led a protest march to the Curchorem police station, he further said.

"We insisted that the accused be arrested, and we continued the protest till it happened," said Desai, chairperson of the South Goa Zilla district panchayat.

Soham Desai is currently in police custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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