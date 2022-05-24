News
1 held over 'provocative sloganeering' in PFI rally in Kerala

1 held over 'provocative sloganeering' in PFI rally in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 24, 2022 12:00 IST
One person was apprehended on Tuesday by the police in connection with a case relating to alleged provocative slogans raised by a minor boy during a march organised by the Popular Front of India in coastal Alappuzha, a purported video of which had gone viral.

IMAGE: A boy made the slogans at a PFI rally in coastal Alappuzha last week.

PFI Alappuzha district secretary Mujeeb, its secretary Navas and other identifiable persons have been named in the FIR.

"As of now, we have taken one person into custody. We are questioning him. Further action will follow," the police told PTI.

 

In the FIR, based on a complaint filed by Vijayakumar P K, police have included various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Police Act.

Section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 505 (1) (b) (act against the public tranquility), 505 (1) (c), 505 (2), 506(criminal intimidation) of the IPC and 120 (o) of KP Act are included in the FIR.

A short video of a boy sitting on the shoulder of a person during the "Save the Republic" rally held by the PFI in Alappuzha on May 21 and raising allegedly provocative slogans has gone viral on social media.

The provocative sloganeering by the child has drawn flak from various quarters.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist alleged that the sloganeering was part of the communal agenda of to divide the secular Kerala.

The PFI, in an internal note has said such slogans were against the policy of the outfit and would look into the matter.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
