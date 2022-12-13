India-China border situation is going to be bad: Ex-Army chief

India's relations with China will always remain "somewhat tense" since Beijing considers India a challenger to its status, former Chief of the Army Staff General Shankar Roy Chowdhury has said while noting that incursions at the Line of Actual Control could be a result of "conspiracy" between China and Pakistan.

IMAGE: Indian troops engage with Chinese during the fifth edition of the joint exercise called Hand-in-Hand 2015 at the Kunming Military Academy at Yunnan Province in China. Photograph: Indian Army

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries to personnel from both sides.

The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers.

The Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

"It is a very harsh area and Arunachal front has generally been quiet. We have got to deal with these incursions when they occur. We must be open for negotiations. The issue can only be resolved through talks and not militarily. Earlier, there used to ceasefire from the Pakistan front. The Chinese front, which used to generally remained quiet but now ignited. It might be a conspiracy between China and Pakistan to create pressure on India," General Roy Chowdhury told ANI.

"China does not refer to Arunachal as Arunachal. They call it Zangnan and considers Arunachal as southern Tibet. They have always laid a claim upon it, so we have to maintain extra alertness in Arunachal, " he added.

The former Army Chief said India's relations with China will always remain "somewhat tense".

He said India must ensure the local population does not leave border areas and noted that the Chinese are "building towns and villages" close to the border.

"Chinese feel they are the most powerful country in the world. They look upon India as a challenger. So the border situation is going to be bad. At the same time, we should not forget China has far outstripped India in economic progress. We are not enough atmanirbar (self reliant). We have to be more atmanirbhar," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told the Parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

"On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," Singh said.

"The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", and added "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side".

"Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said.

The minister said that local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms".

"The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquility along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Singh said.