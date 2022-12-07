News
Give chance to 1st time MPs: Modi as winter session begins

Give chance to 1st time MPs: Modi as winter session begins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 07, 2022 11:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make Parliament's winter session more productive.

IMAGE: KPrime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media at Parliament complex on the first day of the winter session in New Delhi on December 7, 2022. Ministers of State Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal are also seen. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

Speaking to media ahead of the session's start, he said parliamentarians, including from the opposition, have told him that disruption and adjournment in Parliament is not good and this also denies younger MPs an opportunity to learn.

 

The prime minister urged all political parties to give first time MPs a chance to participate in debates for their bright future and also for preparing the next generation in democracy.

He also said that India hosting the G20 summit, which will be held next year, is not merely a diplomatic event but also a chance to showcase the country's capabilities before the world.

The prime minister said he had a cordial discussion with leaders of different parties recently at an all-party meeting on G20 and expressed hope that it will be reflected in Parliament as well.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
