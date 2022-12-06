News
EC's appointment among issues Opposition wants to discuss in Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 06, 2022 13:50 IST
In the all-party meeting on Tuesday, Opposition parties demanded discussions on price rise, unemployment and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota among other issues, sources said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Leaders from all major parties attended the meeting convened by the central government to discuss the legislative agenda and the issues likely to be discussed during the the Winter Session of Parliament that begins on December 7.

The government was represented by Union minister and deputy leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh and Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal.

 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was also present.

During the meeting, Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Naseer Hussain demanded discussions on the appointment of election commissioner in just one day, EWS quota and unemployment.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien sought discussions on price rise, unemployment, alleged misuse of agencies and economic blockade of states, sources said.

O'Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.

The Winter Session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
