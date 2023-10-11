News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Girl thrown before train in UP for resisting harassment; loses hand, legs

Girl thrown before train in UP for resisting harassment; loses hand, legs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 11, 2023 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 17-year-old girl is battling for life after losing her legs and a hand when two men hurled her before a train in Bareilly when she tried to stop them from sexually harassing her, her family alleged on Wednesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The girl also suffered multiple fractures in the incident in the CB Ganj area of Bareilly City on Tuesday, they said.

 

One person has been arrested in this connection, the district magistrate said.

Four policemen have also been suspended for negligence.

The father of the intermediate student alleged that a youth and his companion used to harass his daughter when she went for tuitions in the evenings.

The girl's parents had also complained to the family of the accused.

On Tuesday, the girl was found in a bloodied state with her legs and one hand amputated near the Khadau railway crossing. She was admitted to a private hospital where she was operated on.

According to superintendent of police (city) Rahul Bhati, it cannot be said yet whether the student was thrown in front of the train or she was injured by some other means.

The girl was allegedly stopped by the youths when she was returning home from her tuition class and misbehaved with her. When she protested, they threw her in front of the train, the police said.

Bareilly district magistrate Ravindra Kumar told reporters that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the matter and an assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the girl's family.

Considering the seriousness of her condition, she is being shifted to a higher medical centre. The government will bear the entire cost of her treatment, Kumar said.

Senior officials visited the girl in hospital to enquire about her health.

Hospital Director Dr OP Bhaskar said the girl's legs were amputated below the knee. She also lost a hand in the incident. Her condition is worrying.

The CB Ganj police station inspector in-charge, a sub-inspector and two constables were suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered by Senior Superintendent of Police Chandrabhan.

Bhati has been directed to probe the case, a senior official said.

The girl's father alleged that he had complained to the police about the matter but they did not even visit their village to investigate.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rape victim's father kills self over police's inaction
Rape victim's father kills self over police's inaction
Dalit rape victim found dead before giving statement
Dalit rape victim found dead before giving statement
Woman gang-raped in Hathras dies in Delhi hospital
Woman gang-raped in Hathras dies in Delhi hospital
WC PIX: Afghanistan grit it out
WC PIX: Afghanistan grit it out
Sensex rises 394 points, Nifty closes above 19,800
Sensex rises 394 points, Nifty closes above 19,800
CBI books NewsClick, editor for forex violations
CBI books NewsClick, editor for forex violations
When The Israelis Bombed Gaza...
When The Israelis Bombed Gaza...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SHOCKING! 6-yr-old raped in UP, lungs taken out

SHOCKING! 6-yr-old raped in UP, lungs taken out

UP policeman arrested for raping gang-rape survivor

UP policeman arrested for raping gang-rape survivor

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances