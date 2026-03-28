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Six-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Bengaluru, Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 28, 2026 21:54 IST

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Police in Bengaluru are investigating the death of a six-year-old girl, suspecting abduction and strangulation after her body was found in a eucalyptus grove.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The body of a six-year-old girl was found in a eucalyptus grove near Electronic City, Bengaluru.
  • Police suspect the girl was abducted and strangled.
  • Authorities are investigating the possibility of sexual assault, pending a post-mortem examination.
  • The girl went missing on Thursday evening, prompting a missing person complaint from her family.
  • Police are exploring all possible motives, including personal enmity, in the Bengaluru child murder case.

The body of a six-year-old girl was found on Saturday in a eucalyptus grove on the outskirts of the city, police said.

The girl, the daughter of a migrant worker from Assam, is believed to have been abducted and strangled before her body was dumped at the isolated spot, a senior police officer said.

 

Police have not ruled out the possibility of sexual assault, which will be confirmed through a post-mortem examination.

According to authorities, the girl went missing on Thursday evening while playing near her home. Her family lodged a missing person complaint on Friday after they were unable to locate her.

Later that night, during a search operation, her body was recovered from the eucalyptus grove near Electronic City.

Investigation Details

The motive behind the crime is not yet known. Police said all angles, including personal enmity, are being investigated.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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