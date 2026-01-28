HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 6-year-old girl gang-raped by three boys, aged 10-16

6-year-old girl gang-raped by three boys, aged 10-16

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2026 13:06 IST

x

'She came home covered in blood. When I asked her, she first said she had fallen, but there were no injuries on any other part of her body. On questioning further, she told me what had been done to her' 

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • The three boys, aged 10, 13 and 16 years, allegedly lured the girl and raped her
  • Girl's mother alleged that the boys had taken the girl to a terrace of a building and claimed that bloodstains were found there during the probe
  • The mother of the 10-year-old handed her son over to the police herself after seeing girl's condition

The Delhi Police have apprehended two boys for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 18 following which the girl's family approached the police and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

According to the investigators, three boys, aged 10, 13 and 16 years, allegedly lured the girl and raped her.

 

"Two juveniles have been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Efforts are underway to trace the third," a senior police officer said. Multiple teams have been formed to locate the absconding juvenile, and CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs are being analysed, they said.

Vicitm's mother recounts harrowing ordeal

Police said that the child was sent for medical examination and is receiving necessary care and counselling. Her statement has been recorded, and legal procedures in cases involving minors are being followed.

Speaking to reporters, the girl's mother said that her daughter returned home in a distressed condition.

"She came home covered in blood. When I asked her, she first said she had fallen, but there were no injuries on any other part of her body. On questioning further, she told me what had been done to her," the woman said.

She added that she immediately took her daughter to the police station, from where they were sent to a hospital for the girl's medical examination.

Mother of 10-year-old accused handed her son over to the police herself 

She alleged that the boys had taken the girl to a terrace of a building and claimed that bloodstains were found there during the probe.

She further alleged that the accused belonged to the same locality.

"The mother of the 10-year-old handed her son over to the police herself after seeing my daughter's condition. I want strict punishment for all those responsible," she said, adding that one accused was believed to be in Bihar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Teen abducted, raped in Kanpur; cop's role under lens
Teen abducted, raped in Kanpur; cop's role under lens
Class 7 girl raped for months, delivers baby; accused held
Class 7 girl raped for months, delivers baby; accused held
16-year-old girl abducted, raped in moving car in Punjab
16-year-old girl abducted, raped in moving car in Punjab
Teenage boy raped, killed; 3 held from Kanwar camp
Teenage boy raped, killed; 3 held from Kanwar camp
Out for dinner, medical student gang-raped in Bengal
Out for dinner, medical student gang-raped in Bengal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Lands In Maharashtra's Baramati0:15

Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Lands In Maharashtra's Baramati

Wearing glasses, Rasha Thadani looked exactly like her mother 1:06

Wearing glasses, Rasha Thadani looked exactly like her...

Malaika Arora spotted at the airport in a bossy look0:48

Malaika Arora spotted at the airport in a bossy look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO