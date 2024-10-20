News
Girlfriend harms self on video, Delhi man dies after taking her to hospital

Girlfriend harms self on video, Delhi man dies after taking her to hospital

Source: PTI
October 20, 2024 20:51 IST
A 30-year-man collapse and dies shortly after he rushed his girlfriend to hospital on receiving a video of her slitting her wrist, the police said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police suspect it could be case of cardiac arrest but are awaiting more information to ascertain the cause of his death.

 

According to the police, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a PCR call was received at 3.34 am at Anand Vihar police station regarding an unconscious man who has been admitted to a hospital.

The police reached the Kailash Deepak Hospital but Arun Nanda had already been declared dead by doctors, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that Nanda's friend, a resident of Jagatpuri, was admitted to Kailash Deepak Hospital for slitting her wrist with a sharp object in Anand Vihar area of Delhi's Shahdara, the officer said.

"Initially we got to know that she had sent the video of the injury to her friend Arun by using a messaging application. After seeing her condition, Arun fainted in the hospital and was declared dead by the doctors," the officer said.

The police said that Arun's body was sent to Subzi Mandi mortuary for autopsy on Saturday and later was handed over to his family members.

"During the post-mortem, the doctor has also preserved the viscera of the deceased. There were no allegations of assault," the police said.

