Rediff.com  » News » 'Girgit ko bhi karni padi naye rang ki khoj': Cong slams Nitish

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 29, 2024 11:00 IST
The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with another chameleon barb and 'aaya Kumar, gaya Kumar' jibe at him, a day after the Janata Dal-United leader's latest volte-face in Bihar.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar after taking oath as the CM for the 9th time at Raj Bhavan in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Girgit ko bhi karni padi naye rang ki khoj, ye shoorveer badalte hain itne rang roz (Even the chameleon had to search for a new colour as these 'warriors' change so many colours everyday)."

 

Speaking with reporters in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Ramesh said, "What can I say? I said yesterday 'aaya Kumar, gaya Kumar'. Nitish Kumar gives a tough competition to a chameleon."

Ramesh swipe was a word play on the expression 'aaya Ram gaya Ram', which was used widely in politics in the 1990s referring to the frequent floor-crossing and switching of parties.

Ramesh said Kumar keeps resigning repeatedly and keeps changing his "political colours".

The Congress leader said Kumar participated in three meetings of the INDIA bloc but gave no indication that he was going to "betray" the opposition.

"He (Kumar) has betrayed us. At the right time, people of Bihar will give a befitting response to him and the one who makes him dance to his tunes, the prime minister," Ramesh said.

Lashing out at Kumar, Ramesh had said on Sunday that it is clear that a "political drama" is being staged in order to divert attention from the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
