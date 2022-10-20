News
Ghaziabad gang-rape case a ploy to grab property: Police

Ghaziabad gang-rape case a ploy to grab property: Police

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 20, 2022 22:45 IST
The police on Thursday dismissed as "false" a Delhi woman's claim that she had been gang-raped and brutalized by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Police claimed that the entire "conspiracy" was hatched to grab property over which the woman had a dispute with the accused.

Three people who helped the woman with the plan have been arrested, police said.

 

The woman had claimed that she was raped by five men for two days.

Following the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also claimed that the 36-year-old woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts.

The police are still interrogating the four people who had been taken into custody.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
