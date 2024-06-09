News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » George Kurian has been with BJP since its founding in 1980

George Kurian has been with BJP since its founding in 1980

Source: PTI
June 09, 2024 22:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A ministerial berth for Kerala BJP general secretary George Kurian in the third Narendra Modi government is indeed a reward for a loyal party worker who has been active in the saffron party movement post-Emergency in the late 1970s.

He has been with the BJP since it was founded in 1980.

 

Hailing from Kottayam district of Kerala, Kurian, a committed BJP worker who held the party flag high during its ups and downs, has never been identified with any of the factions of the saffron party in the state.

Enjoying a good relationship with several national leaders of the BJP, Kurian worked in almost all the key posts of the state party, such as vice president and general secretary, for several years.

Committed to the BJP's core ideology, Kurian was in the state leadership of the BJP's youth wing, when it was headed by Govindacharya, Pramod Mahajan, and Venkaiah Naidu.

A lawyer by profession, Kurian held various posts, including national vice president of the Yuva Morcha, Minority Morcha, and National Council member of the BJP.

During the tenure of the first Narendra Modi government, Kurian was appointed as a member of the National Minority Commission. He was later elevated to the post of its vice chairman.

He was officer on special duty to O Rajagopal when the veteran leader was the union railway minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

The ministerial berth of Kurian, known for his no-nonsense style of functioning, is also widely seen as a message by the saffron party to the Christian community that it wants to further strengthen its bond with them in Kerala.

The party has been reaching out to the Christians, who constitute nearly 20 per cent of the population in Kerala, for the past few years, eager to expand its base.

The leaders of the party have acknowledged the contribution of the Christian community in the stunning electoral victory of the BJP from the Thrissur seat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Kurian's command over Hindi and English has ensured his presence as a translator during significant party programmes attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers in the state several times. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Telangana's saffron firebrand makes it as minister
Telangana's saffron firebrand makes it as minister
Meet the youngest-ever Cabinet minister!
Meet the youngest-ever Cabinet minister!
'Sidelined' Mama joins Union govt after 4 terms as CM
'Sidelined' Mama joins Union govt after 4 terms as CM
Karnataka gets 5 ministers in new NDA govt
Karnataka gets 5 ministers in new NDA govt
7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers
7 former CMs join Modi's council of ministers
This close aide of Nitish becomes Union minister
This close aide of Nitish becomes Union minister
French Open final: Alcaraz roars back, forces 5th set
French Open final: Alcaraz roars back, forces 5th set
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi sworn in for 3rd time, along with 71 ministers

Modi sworn in for 3rd time, along with 71 ministers

Kerala's action hero makes a dashing entry into govt

Kerala's action hero makes a dashing entry into govt

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances