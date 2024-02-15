General To Head Largest Muslim Democracy

When Indonesia's leading presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto starts dancing everyone, especially the younger generation of voters, forget who he is.
The 72-year-old retired general, famous for his dancing TikTok videos, has charmed Indonesians into believing he is a jolly, slightly funny, lovable man and a paternal figure who can lead Indonesia strongly ahead in this century.
Not many remember he is Suharto's son-in-law. Suharto was the country's longest-serving president and a tyrant. Suharto's right-hand man and an army general, Prabowo was accused in the late 1980s of making a number pro-democracy activists mysteriously disappear and for human rights abuses in the provinces of East Timor and Papua and was denied a visa to the US. But the charges came to naught and he was not prosecuted, although he was discharged from the army.
Prabowo's suitability has been enhanced by his running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is the eldest son of current and rather popular -- his popularity tumbled though after he was accused of tampering with the rules to allow his son to contest the election -- Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, known throughout his country as Jokowi.
So far the unofficial vote counts puts Prabowo far ahead in the race; his rivals former Jakarta governor Anies Beswadan and former Java governor Ganjar Pranowo are trailing behind.
If you thought conducting a general election in India is a big deal, consider the logistics of an Indonesian election.
The island archipalego country is one of the widest -- east to west -- countries in the world (wider than India, and fourth after Russia, China and Canada).
And the country, that sprawls between the Indian and Pacific Oceans, consists of 18,110 islands and has the fourth-largest population in the world at over 270 million people. It is, of course, the largest Muslim nation on the planet.
Wednesday's election for more than 20,000 seats of 200 million voters was conducted in one day, starting at 7 am in the east and finishing at 1 pm in the west, in spite of the country having three time zones.
Ballot papers zoomed between far-flung islands by plane and helicopter, as well as ox carts, speedboats and other means.
Catch a few glimpses of this fascinating election...
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com