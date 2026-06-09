How GeM Is Revolutionising Government Procurement With AI

India's government e-marketplace, GeM, is revolutionising public procurement by integrating cutting-edge AI tools and advanced analytics, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and significant savings for the national exchequer.

Key Points GeM is utilising AI, advanced analytics, and digital monitoring to boost efficiency, transparency, and accountability in public procurement.

The platform has achieved approximately 8 per cent savings for the exchequer by making procurement more efficient and transparent.

GeM facilitated transactions worth Rs 5.03 lakh crore in 2025-26 and has supported health sector procurement, including over 324 crore vaccine doses.

Launched in 2016, GeM serves as an online portal for central government ministries and departments to purchase goods and services.

The government's e-marketplace platform GeM is leveraging artificial intelligence-based tools, advanced analytics and digital monitoring systems to enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability in public procurement, a senior government official said on Tuesday. GeM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mihir Kumar also said that the platform has enabled savings of about 8 per cent for the exchequer by making public procurement more efficient and transparent.

GeM's Digital Transformation In Procurement

"The platform is leveraging artificial intelligence-based tools, advanced analytics, digital monitoring systems and transparent auction mechanisms to improve efficiency, accountability and user experience across procurement processes," he told reporters here. He added that that the platform is using AI-ML (artificial intelligence - machine learning ) tools and it is helping in promoting more transparency at the price front.

The platform facilitated transactions worth Rs 5.03 lakh crore in 2025-26, down 7.4 per cent from the previous fiscal. The portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

Beyond procurement, GeM has also supported public service delivery requirements, particularly in the health sector, he said adding the platform has facilitated procurement of over 324 crore vaccine doses and 199 crore syringes.