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India's Government Embraces AI for Efficiency and Transparency

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 21:31 IST

India's Department of Personnel and Training is spearheading the integration of artificial intelligence into core government functions to boost efficiency, transparency, and data-driven decision-making.

Key Points

  • India's government is prioritising the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve accuracy, transparency, and cost efficiency in public governance.
  • The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is leveraging AI for automated salary processing, grievance handling, and real-time note generation.
  • Capacity building through AI courses on the iGOT platform is crucial for the effective and responsible use of AI technologies within the government.
  • Data confidentiality and ethical considerations are paramount in AI deployments, requiring robust protocols and training.
  • The government aims to move beyond fragmented AI use towards system-wide integration, focusing on training, policy formulation, and data-driven human resource management.

Department of Personnel and Training Secretary Rachna Shah on Monday underscored a clear policy thrust towards integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into core government processes.

Addressing a Samuhik Charcha on "AI in Public Governance" as part of Mission Karmayogi's National Learning Week (SADHANA Saptah), she pointed to emerging AI-enabled solutions such as automated salary processing, anomaly detection in reimbursements, chatbot-based grievance handling and real-time note generation, while noting that tools like AI Medha, Bhashini and AI Coach are already being explored within government systems.

 

Shah emphasised that AI adoption is being driven to improve "accuracy, transparency, uniformity and cost efficiency" in governance, but cautioned that safeguards around privacy, ethical use and cybersecurity must be built into systems, especially given the sensitive nature of government data, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

She also stressed the need for capacity-building through AI courses on the iGOT (integrated government online training) platform to ensure effective and responsible utilisation of these technologies.

DoPT's Structured Approach to AI Integration

Joint Secretary (Training), Chhavi Bhardwaj, outlined DoPT's structured approach across three key dimensions -- capacity building, data-driven decision support and workforce management.

She noted that AI is already being used to significantly reduce the cost and time required to develop training content on the iGOT platform -- from months to about a week and at a fraction of earlier costs -- while future efforts will focus on hyper-personalised learning pathways and competency-based assessments.

Bhardwaj also pointed to the potential of AI in analysing performance appraisal data, improving cadre management and enabling intelligent decision-support systems, while underlining that all such deployments must prioritise data confidentiality through on-premise or government cloud solutions.

Moving Towards System-Wide AI Integration

Concluding the discussion, Additional Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi emphasised the need to move beyond fragmented, individual use of AI tools towards institutionalised, system-wide integration within DoPT's ecosystem.

He identified three priority areas -- training, policy formulation and data-driven human resource management -- where AI can deliver tangible gains, including intelligent query systems and decision-support frameworks.

Dwivedi stressed that unless AI tools are embedded into routine workflows, adoption would remain limited and flagged data confidentiality as a critical concern requiring dedicated protocols and training.

He called for leveraging government platforms and NIC (National Informatics Centre) systems to integrate AI seamlessly, warning that failure to keep pace with technological advancements could widen the efficiency gap between government and the private sector.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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