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Ashok Gehlot Says Rajasthan Law And Order 'On Ventilator'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 28, 2026 22:03 IST

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Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has strongly criticised the BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Rajasthan, citing alarming crime statistics and alleged pressure on victims.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ashok Gehlot claims Rajasthan's law and order is 'on the ventilator' under the BJP government.
  • Gehlot cites NCRB data indicating Rajasthan is at the top for rape cases in the country.
  • He alleges that victims are pressured into compromise when seeking justice from the police.
  • Gehlot questions whether criminals have lost their fear of the law under the current government.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday targeted the BJP government in Rajasthan over law and order, alleging that the state's law and order situation is on the ventilator.

The Congress leader alleged that no part of the state is safe.

 

"Law and order in Rajasthan is completely on the ventilator," he said.

Rajasthan Crime Statistics Under Scrutiny

He said that data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2024 show Rajasthan at the top for rape cases in the country, and the ground reality has become even more alarming.

He said that innocent girls are being abducted.

Allegations of Pressure on Victims

Gehlot alleged that when victims approach the police seeking justice, they are pressured into compromise, sometimes forcing them to take extreme steps like suicide.

"Has fear of criminals completely disappeared under the BJP government? Why are protectors turning into predators?" he asked.

Gehlot Demands Answers From Chief Minister

Gehlot said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should answer the people of Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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