Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital cut off as tanks surround it, says WHO

The World Health Organisation on Sunday said that it has lost communication with Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, stressing that those who fled the hospital have been reportedly shot, wounded or killed.

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman, who was injured in an Israeli strike and was staying at Al Shifa hospital, moves southward after fleeing north Gaza as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 10, 2023. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

This comes after it was reported that the hospital has been facing repeated attacks.

Sharing this on X, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that according to the latest reports, the hospital was surrounded by tanks.

Moreover, WHO is gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support, and displaced people who remain inside the hospital.

WHO further called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as it is the only way to save lives and reduce the horrific levels of suffering, the WHO director-general said.

"WHO also calls for the sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients," the post added.

Additionally, the WHO raised concerns about hostages, stating that all hostages must receive appropriate medical care and be released unconditionally.

The war between Israel and Hamas has intensified in the last days, and reportedly, Israel said that Hamas's terror group has been maintaining a major command centre as part of its vast network of tunnels, according to The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem has urged Al-Shifa Hospital's staff and patients, along with other Gazans, to flee to the south to avoid being attacked as Israeli forces continue to attack Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to The Times of Israel, there have been reports of gunfire targeting civilians seeking to exit the hospital to flee.

Adding to that, Israel said that the shooters were Hamas gunmen; however, the terror group blames Israel.

