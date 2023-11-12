News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital cut off as tanks surround it, says WHO

Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital cut off as tanks surround it, says WHO

Source: ANI
November 12, 2023 17:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The World Health Organisation on Sunday said that it has lost communication with Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, stressing that those who fled the hospital have been reportedly shot, wounded or killed.

IMAGE: A Palestinian woman, who was injured in an Israeli strike and was staying at Al Shifa hospital, moves southward after fleeing north Gaza as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 10, 2023. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

This comes after it was reported that the hospital has been facing repeated attacks.

Sharing this on X, the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that according to the latest reports, the hospital was surrounded by tanks.

 

Moreover, WHO is gravely concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support, and displaced people who remain inside the hospital.

WHO further called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, as it is the only way to save lives and reduce the horrific levels of suffering, the WHO director-general said.

"WHO also calls for the sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients," the post added.

Additionally, the WHO raised concerns about hostages, stating that all hostages must receive appropriate medical care and be released unconditionally.

The war between Israel and Hamas has intensified in the last days, and reportedly, Israel said that Hamas's terror group has been maintaining a major command centre as part of its vast network of tunnels, according to The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem has urged Al-Shifa Hospital's staff and patients, along with other Gazans, to flee to the south to avoid being attacked as Israeli forces continue to attack Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to The Times of Israel, there have been reports of gunfire targeting civilians seeking to exit the hospital to flee.

Adding to that, Israel said that the shooters were Hamas gunmen; however, the terror group blames Israel.

The organisation also called for the "sustained, orderly, unimpeded and safe medical evacuations of critically injured and sick patients into Egypt through the Rafah Border Crossing."

As the Hamas terror group has captivated over 230 hostages in the Gaza Strip, WHO said, "All hostages should receive appropriate medical care and be released unconditionally."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
'How come the world is angry with Israel?'
'How come the world is angry with Israel?'
Israeli troops gain control over Hamas strongholds
Israeli troops gain control over Hamas strongholds
Far too many Palestinians killed in Gaza: Blinken
Far too many Palestinians killed in Gaza: Blinken
2.2 Million Diyas Light Up Ayodhya
2.2 Million Diyas Light Up Ayodhya
Tiger 3 Review
Tiger 3 Review
Bastianini wins Malaysian GP; Bagnaia extends lead
Bastianini wins Malaysian GP; Bagnaia extends lead
A look at Pakistan's forgettable World Cup
A look at Pakistan's forgettable World Cup
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Israel, Hamas negotiate hostage release proposals

Israel, Hamas negotiate hostage release proposals

US official to visit Israel for hostage release talks

US official to visit Israel for hostage release talks

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances