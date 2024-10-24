News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 5-yr-old dies at UP hospital, family says docs were playing cricket

5-yr-old dies at UP hospital, family says docs were playing cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 24, 2024 17:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A five-year-old girl succumbed to fever at a government medical college in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, with her family alleging that the doctors and the staff were playing cricket.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

According to Professor Arun Kumar, the principal of the government medical college, the deceased girl, Sofia, was brought to the hospital by her father, Nazim, on Wednesday afternoon.

 

"Nazim has alleged that there was no paediatrician available and that the staff directed them to several rooms where no doctors or staff were present," said the principal.

Nazim further claims that after leaving the medical college, he saw doctors and staff playing a cricket match. Despite pleading for help, no medical attention was provided to his daughter, who passed away shortly after.

Dr Kumar acknowledged the tragic incident and assured that a committee of three doctors had been formed to investigate the allegations.

He stated that further action would be taken based on the committee's findings.

Regarding the allegations of doctors playing cricket instead of treating patients, Dr Kumar clarified that the doctors involved in the outpatient department were not part of the cricket match.

He suggested that those on leave might have been participating in the game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Dr Yadav Saved Heatstroke Victims From Death
How Dr Yadav Saved Heatstroke Victims From Death
Ailing girl thrown out by UP hospital, dies outside
Ailing girl thrown out by UP hospital, dies outside
9-year-old dies of cardiac arrest in UP school
9-year-old dies of cardiac arrest in UP school
SC allows Ajit Pawar to use 'clock' symbol, but...
SC allows Ajit Pawar to use 'clock' symbol, but...
PIX: Smith rescues England from Pakistan spin trap
PIX: Smith rescues England from Pakistan spin trap
The Messages From The Bahraich Riots
The Messages From The Bahraich Riots
'Bobby Deol Has Made Kanguva Larger'
'Bobby Deol Has Made Kanguva Larger'
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Why India's healthcare system is near collapse today

Why India's healthcare system is near collapse today

SHOCKING! 32 cataract patients operated in torchlight in UP hospital

SHOCKING! 32 cataract patients operated in torchlight in UP hospital

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances