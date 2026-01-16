HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gauri Lankesh murder accused wins Maha civic poll

January 16, 2026 16:23 IST

Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, on Friday won as a corporator from the Jalna Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: Journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh murder accused Shrikant Pangarkar wins in Jalna civic poll as independent. Photograph: ANI video grab

Counting of votes for 29 civic bodies in Maharashtra, which went to polls a day before, is currently underway.

Pangarkar had contested as an Independent candidate from electoral ward No. 13. He defeated his nearest rival, Raosaheb Dhoble of the BJP.

 

Pangarkar secured 2,661 votes, while Dhoble polled 2,477 votes, a poll official said.

Except for Shiv Sena, almost all major political parties had fielded their candidates against Pangarkar.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. The killing had triggered widespread outrage.

In August 2018, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Pangarkar under provisions of the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

He was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024.

Pangarkar had earlier served as a member of the Jalna Municipal Council from 2001 to 2006, when the Shiv Sena was undivided. After being denied a party ticket in 2011, he joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

Meanwhile, the BJP is heading towards capturing control of the Jalna Municipal Corporation.

The BJP is leading in 41 seats in the 65-member Jalna civic body. The BJP and its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, had contested separately. The Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP), and the Congress, had allied for the polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
